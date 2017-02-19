AstroBob: Ride the roller coaster to solar minimum

After bottoming out at solar minimum, we head back up the curve to the next solar max and then back down to minimum. A full cycle from one minimum to the next takes about 11 years. We're on the downward side of the curve, heading toward minimum sometime in 2020. Any amateur who's been keeping track of the sun has noticed a sharp decline in the number of sunspots in the past year. As of mid-February, the sun's face has been clean as a whistle for 11 days in 2017.

I've been getting questions about where the aurora's been hiding. In the U.S., northern lights have been scarce for months, save for now-and-again faint appearances in the middle of the night. Arctic locations always fare better because they sit directly under the permanent oval of aurora that rings Earth's north magnetic pole like a wreath hung on a nail. The rest of us take what comes our way, and there's been little of that.

Yet, there are a couple aurora triggers even during solar minimum including the occasional large flare or coronal mass ejection (plasma blast). These can occur at any time though with far less frequency than around maximum. The most reliable aurora-makers during low activity are coronal holes.

Holes are regions in the sun's corona or atmosphere where billions of tons of material streams freely into space instead of being trapped by solar magnetic fields. Nearly all of it is a swarm of single protons — basically hydrogen atoms sans their gnat-like electrons — mingled with free electrons and stamped with the sun's magnetic field. Just like a bar magnet, this cloud of minute particles has a north and a south pole within it. Whooshing across the solar system at a million miles an hour, material from a hole can sometimes link directly into Earth's magnetic field and dump some of that subatomic goodness into our upper atmosphere to spark an auroral display.

We've known about the sun's ups and down for hundreds of years. The current solar cycle, dubbed Solar Cycle 24, is the 24th observed since close monitoring of the sun got underway around 1755. Cycle 24 began in early January 2008 and is on track to be one of the smallest in over a century with a peak sunspot number of 116 reached in April 2014. To find a similarly wimpy performance, we have to go back to Cycle 14 that peaked with a spot count of 107 in February 1906.

Cycle 25 is expected to start in 2020, when activity ticks upward again after minimum, and it will peak sometime in 2025. But that peak is expected to be even lower that the one just past.

Astronomers attribute the recent decline in solar hustle and bustle to events occurring deep beneath the shiny photosphere, the "surface" of the sun we see with our eyes. There, two huge currents of fire (incandescent hydrogen gas) — one in the northern hemisphere and one in the southern — circulate like giant conveyor belts. Since the late 19th century, those belts have been chugging along at a walking pace of about 3 feet a second. But in recent years, for reasons yet unknown, both have slowed down.

Like great ocean currents that can affect the weather of the continents, the solar conveyor belts control the "weather" on the sun. The sun's conveyor drags the magnetic energy lingering around old and decaying sunspots deep beneath the surface, where they're recharged, become buoyant and then float back up again as new sunspot groups capable of spawning flares. According to theory, the speed of the belts foretells solar activity some 20 years into the future. A slow belt means lower solar activity; a fast belt means stronger activity.

When we look up at the stars at night, they may appear serene, but they're churning, flaring, bubbling and conveying just like our own star, the sun.