But the #NoDAPL headaches will continue. State officials estimate that the cost of responding to the movement's various protests and riots has accumulated to nearly $33 million through Feb. 10. Our state's leaders are working on securing some level of reimbursement for those expenses from the federal government.

Meanwhile, the costs keep piling up. The latest problem is hundreds of cars abandoned at the protest site. "There are roughly 200 vehicles down there at last count, ranging from cars and pickups to rental trucks," George Kuntz, vice president of the North Dakota Towing Association, told a Western Wire reporter. "We're going to have a very drastic situation trying to keep these vehicles from getting into the river — what everybody's been trying to protect from day one."

Gay rights proponents need a better partner than Democrats. For the last four legislative sessions Democrats have introduced legislation to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation. Each time it has failed. But why do Democrats keep introducing the same bill over and over again? There may be some areas which could earn a majority vote from our Republican dominated legislature, but Democrats insist on introducing essentially the same bill over and over again.

To be fair this last go-around Republicans resisted an attempt to amend the bill to narrow its focus to banning discrimination by the government, and that's on them. But proponents of gay rights should wonder if Democrats really even want this stuff to pass.

Not once, in all the years Democrats have been pushing this in the Legislature, has anyone moved to put the issue on the statewide ballot through the initiated measure process. It's almost as though Democrats prefer to keep the issue in their back pockets as a political weapon. If the policy ever passed, they'd lose what has been a very effective issue for drawing campaign contributions from out of state.

Just who are you talking about, Governor? Doug Burgum sat down for an in-depth interview recently with the folks at WDAY television in Fargo. Burgum, you'll remember, won a landslide victory both in the NDGOP primary and the general election by posturing himself as an outsider.

He's still posturing. "There have been things I just don't understand, why is that happening. And then it's like, oh, OK, they're being political. That's right, I ran for office, I'm in politics now," he told the folks at WDAY. "I'm still mapping to the idea that not everything happens, not everyone is aligned around the idea of getting the best results for the people in North Dakota."

That's a serious accusation. Will Burgum tell us just who it is he's talking about? Refraining from naming names would be a prudent political act, but since Burgum doesn't like politics, maybe he should speak out.

Or maybe he's more of a politician than he lets on.