World of Wine: How wine and religion get along

After the collapse of the Roman Empire, viniculture was preserved by priests of the Catholic Church to use in their Sacramental services.

Then the "little Ice Age" (1500 -1850) hit the world and vastly limited the growing of all agricultural crops, including wine grapes.

During that time wine grape wine making was more or less confined to the warmer regions of Europe — France, Spain, and southern Germany.

All my regular readers know that Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) and Benjamin Franklin (1706 -1790) both had fairly prominent views on religion, which didn't put either of our country's founders in the classification of being religiously Christian, atheist, or agnostic, but both took wine and religion in one lump — or toast — if you wish.

Both men made declarations as to the importance of wine to their well-being, and gave thanks to God for the existence of this 'heavenly liquid' being available on earth.

Benjamin Franklin's best wine/religious remark has to be in a letter to the Abbe Morellet in 1779 when he mused that the strategic location of the elbow is proof that God desires us to drink wine.

After all, had God placed the elbow lower on the arm, our wine glass would never make it all the way to our mouths.

Had the elbow been placed higher, our glass would shoot straight past our lips.

"From the actual situation of the elbow," Franklin wrote, "we are enabled to drink at our ease, the glass going directly to our mouth. Let us, then, with glass in hand, adore this benevolent wisdom; let us adore and drink!" (The Conversation)

To make his point, Franklin included sketches (The Obligate Scientist) showing details on different elbow positions.

Both Jefferson and Franklin — actually Jefferson's mentor on French wine — alluded to the health and positive effects of moderate wine consumption throughout their lives. For example, Jefferson said: "Wine from long habit has become an indispensable for my health."

Protestantism was strongly behind getting the Volstead Amendment (Prohibition) to become law across the United States by claiming that scriptural references to wine had mistranslated original texts; they claimed that scripture had intended to refer to simple, unfermented grape juice.

Now we move into the modern day wine/religion marriage. Conservative fundamental religions still prohibit the consumption of any wine, for some, the reward being "rivers of wine" in the hereafter.

Today's picture of wine statements comes from Pope Francis claiming wine is a necessity. His exact words were: "Water is needed to live, but wine expresses the abundance of the banquet and the joy of celebration." Later, he concluded, "Wine is necessary for the celebration."

It simply makes sense that the Pope should express fondness for wine so explicitly. After all, wine is intricately tied to the church's liturgy.

The Vatican even has a vineyard named after it called Cuvee du Vatican, which former Popes blessed and drank the wines produced.