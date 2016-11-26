Growing Together: Christmas gift ideas for gardeners

The family that mulches together stays together. Now for a discrete way to wrap a pitchfork.

I might be kidding about Mary's gift, but Christmas shopping for gardeners is easy. Anyone who enjoys plants, yardwork or other gardening activities will appreciate receiving gifts related to their favorite pastime.

When choosing gifts, don't worry that a gardener might already have an item. We'd like another watering can to be used for the upstairs houseplants.

Hot new glitzy and glamorous gardening inventions might seem novel, but it's often the tried-and-true basic gardening items that we value most.

Gardeners are a thrifty bunch, and we don't always splurge on top-shelf items. Buy us high quality materials that we'll use for years.

Here are 100 ideas for the gardener you know:

• Clay pots in assorted sizes

• Drainage saucers to accompany houseplant pots

• Rooting hormone for propagating cuttings

• Houseplant watering can

• Insecticidal soap and neem oil for insect control indoors and out

• Water-soluble fertilizers including all-purpose, flowering plants or vegetables

• Timed-release fertilizer beads for container gardening

• Systemic insecticide granules

• Apple picker for hard-to-reach fruit

• Pole pruner to trim high branches

• Handheld pruning shears for pencil-sized cuts

• Long-handled loppers for one-inch diameter branches

• Pruning saw for larger branches

• Hedge shears

• Tree wrap

• Dandelion digger

• Fertilizer spreader

• Hose guides to steer hoses around shrubs and flower beds

• Lawnmower blade sharpener

• Heavy duty sprinkler

• Pond kit

• Water fountain

• Yard ornaments like pink flamingos, gnomes, sundials or gazing balls

• Wind chimes

• Bench to sit and enjoy labors

• Additional tools like rakes, shovels or cultivators

• Small rototiller for small flowerbed and garden areas

• Twine plus wooden stakes and yardsticks for spacing vegetable garden rows

• Soaker hoses to help prevent foliage diseases

• Pump sprayer

• Watering wand

• Extra outdoor thermometer

• Rain gauge

• Galvanized watering cans are better than the plastic versions

• Rain barrels have made a comeback for collecting pure downspout water

• Galvanized buckets for picking vegetables or collecting cut flowers

• Chore gloves

• Plastic, metal or wooden plant labels

• Permanent markers, the fade-resistant types

• Twist ties on a roll for attaching plants and vines to stakes and trellises

• Kits for indoor growing of herbs, sprouts or microgreens

• Specialized plant lights for indoor growing

• Fluorescent shop-type light fixtures work great also

• Membership in the local garden club

• Membership in the North Dakota, South Dakota or Minnesota State Horticultural Society

• Gift certificate from a locally owned garden center

• Houseplant book that identifies types and describes care

• Gardening books such as Flowers Between the Frosts by Dorothy Collins

• Books with landscape ideas

• Perennial flower reference books

• Outdoor potting bench

• Hose end sprayer for applying insecticides or herbicides

• Hose end fertilizer attachments such as Miracle Gro feeders

• Seedling heat mat for reliable seed-starting indoors

• Amaryllis kit

• Subscription to gardening magazine

• Garden hose

• Wheelbarrow

• Blocks of Oasis floral arrangement foam

• Orchid plants

• Small houseplant starter plants

• Terrariums are popular once again

• Cacti and succulent starter plants

• Potting soils tailored to African violets, orchids or cacti

• Soil amendments like peat moss, perlite or vermiculite

• Seed-starting mix, trays and cell packs

• Tomato cages

• Self-watering devices for houseplants while on vacation

• Spray bottle for misting houseplants

• Decorative pebbles to make houseplant humidity trays

• Humidity gauge to monitor houseplant air quality

• Garden hose reel

• Trellis

• Garden gate

• Chicken wire for rabbit control

• Rabbit and deer repellents such as Liquid Fence

• Fungicide to prevent foliage diseases

• Bird netting to protect fruit crops

• Preen weed preventer

• Peat pots for seed starting

• Boot scraper

• Hand trowel

• Hand weeder

• Houseplant moisture meter

• Hose mending splicers

• Hose-end water shutoff device

• Multi-shelf plant stand

• Single pedestal fern-type plant stand

• Compost maker

• Gift certificate for a load of loamy soil

• Membership in the Northern Plains Botanical Garden Society

• Edging for flower beds or landscapes

• Weed control fabric

• Raised bed construction kit

• Square foot gardening kit

• Frost protectors like hot caps

• Portable greenhouse or coldframe

• Soil thermometer

• Garden kneeling pad

• A cow to graze the front lawn (just seeing if you're still with me)