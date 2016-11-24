The first was Thursday, Feb. 25. It was the day our great friend Scott Miller, voice of the Bison, died after a long battle with cancer. There remains a painful wound because of Scott's death and the grieving is not yet finished. It might never be.

But there are also plenty of smiles, laughs and memories and that is the focus on Thanksgiving Day. I am thankful to have known Scotty as long as I did and to share enough silliness with him that it pushes aside the hurt. If you ever met Scott Miller, even once, you came away a better person. That is reason to be thankful. How lucky we are to have such a person touch our lives. Few of us will have a similar legacy.

The other day was Tuesday, Sept. 6. For people of a certain age from this region, it was the day a piece of us died. It was when a last flicker of hope was snuffed in a back corner of our brains, a jarring last page in a book to which we long knew the ending but didn't want to admit it.

It was the day a monster admitted he abducted and killed Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old boy who disappeared in 1989. For 27 years we wondered what became of Jacob, hoped against hope that he was somehow OK and wished nothing awful had had happened to him.

On the day after Labor Day, those wishes vanished. Every one of them. We learned Jacob had died shortly after being abducted, his final moments filled with terror.

We hurt not only for Jacob, but for his family and friends. His mother, Patty Wetterling, summed up everybody's feelings when she said, "To us, Jacob was alive, until we found him."

Coming from her, those words were a dagger. A mother believing her son was alive and she could hold him again and hug him and kiss his cheek and cry with him—right up until the moment she knew, with finality, he was dead.

It was, for those who followed the story all those years, a devastating moment.

But there is also, out of the tragedy, reason to be thankful.

For nearly three decades Patty Wetterling was the picture of courage, grace, hope, tenacity and stubbornness in the face of overwhelming heartbreak. Instead of letting this catastrophe break her, she stood up and refused to be taken down by it. Somehow, she took the worst thing a parent could endure and turned it into a positive for everybody else with her advocacy on behalf of missing and exploited children. Patty Wetterling rejected her sorrow to make the world a better place for thousands she'd never met.

Think about the kind of person it takes to do that. Think about the kind of person who emerges from the deepest black hole imaginable to do good in the world. Think about the heart and guts and selflessness that person has.

I've never met Patty Wetterling. Likely never will. But I'm thankful for what she has taught me. She knows real pain. She lives with crippling despair. What she endured makes most of our daily frustrations seem like stepping barefoot on a tiny pebble. Yet she remained graceful, not bitter. A force for good, not a victim of evil.

There is a lesson there for all of us.

In the depths of her family's despair, when Jacob's body was finally found and he could return home, Patty Wetterling reached out to the thousands who wondered what they could do to help. They wanted to assist the Wetterlings, to make their life better on that day. Instead, Patty Wetterling's directive was less about her than everybody else.

"Say a prayer," she wrote.

"Light a candle."

"Be with friends."

"Play with your children."

"Giggle."

"Hold hands."

"Eat ice cream."

"Create joy."

"Help your neighbor."

"That is what will bring me comfort today."

So on this Thanksgiving, take Patty Wetterling's advice. Play with your children. Giggle. Hold hands. Eat ice cream.

And then do it again. And again. And again.

Life is too short. Take advantage of it. Be thankful you can.

Thank you, Patty, for reminding us of that when you had every reason and right to worry only about yourself.