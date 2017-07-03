Search
    Port: Sen. Hoeven takes questions on health care/health insurance reform

    By Rob Port Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Sen. John Hoeven. File photo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    Senator John Hoeven was on my radio show today for a full hour taking questions and comments about health care and health insurance reform.

    He’s taken some criticism for failing to hold town hall events on this subject. I was happy to offer my show as a platform for dialogue, though I hope the Senator also does more open format events where the public can engage him.

    We had so many calls and emails today we could have easily done two or three hours, I think.

    Listen to full audio here.

