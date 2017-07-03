Port: Sen. Hoeven takes questions on health care/health insurance reform
Senator John Hoeven was on my radio show today for a full hour taking questions and comments about health care and health insurance reform.
He’s taken some criticism for failing to hold town hall events on this subject. I was happy to offer my show as a platform for dialogue, though I hope the Senator also does more open format events where the public can engage him.
We had so many calls and emails today we could have easily done two or three hours, I think.