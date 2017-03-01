Port: Kevin Cramer insulted a bunch of Democratic women over what they were wearing and, honestly, who cares?
“But by the way, did you notice how poorly several of them were dressed as well?” Congressman Kevin Cramer asked, rhetorically, during an appearance on talk radio earlier today (not my show, another, I wasn’t aware of his comments until our interview today was over).
He was referring to a group of female Democrats who wore white as an attempt to “troll” President Donald Trump during his speech last night.
“It is a syndrome,” Cramer continued. “There is no question, there is a disease associated with the notion that a bunch of women would wear bad-looking white pantsuits in solidarity with Hillary Clinton to celebrate her loss. You cannot get that weird.”
Cue the outrage.