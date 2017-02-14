We should expect the angry mobs behind their keyboards and their desks at the state capitol to come out strongly against University of North Dakota president Mark Kennedy any moment now, ripping him to pieces for arrogance, aloofness and elitism.

Any moment now …

Pretty soon …

Stand by …

No? Not today?

OK.

This is surprising. Because when Kennedy decided he was going to hire an event coordinator in the midst of shrinking budgets and cutbacks at UND, it was the perfect storm of a high-falutin’ academic (even though Kennedy isn’t an academic as much as a former politician) acting all fancy and rich when the rest of the state is in belt-tightening mode.

This usually means pitchforks and torches time in humble North Dakota.

The Grand Forks Herald, to its everlasting credit, reported a story last week that the UND president’s office was seeking to replace a retiring event coordinator and assistant to Kennedy’s wife. The position would entail “picking up all the necessary supplies for events hosted by UND President Mark Kennedy and first lady Debbie Kennedy, managing invitations and RSVPs and ‘(serving)’ as bartender for UND football and hockey suite events,” the Herald wrote.

A personal assistant of sorts, in other words.

