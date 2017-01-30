At issue was North Dakota’s so-called “blue laws,” or the prohibition on Sunday morning openings. Currently stores can’t open before noon on Sundays. This legislation would have repealed that prohibition (restrictions on Sunday sales for alcohol and car dealers would have remained the same).

“I think it’s time,” state Rep. Tom Beadle said of the legislation, noting that businesses particularly in the eastern part of the state want the law repealed so they can be on equal footing with Minnesota competitors. “Business should be able to open when they want to,” he said.

Most of his colleagues in the state House disagreed, however. The bill failed on a 44-50 vote after a lengthy floor debate which was heavy on the religious rhetoric.

