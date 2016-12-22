The episode aired on the channel last night.

“I was expecting something completely different,” Miranda Schuler, also a member of the City Council, told me as well.

The show is about “places in this country that are on the verge of disappearing due to Global Warming or extreme weather” a description on The Weather Channels official YouTube page reads.

“People are moving away trying to escape what is happening in their hometowns,” it continues.

A preview of the Minot episode got a lot of local play on social media. The title of the clip uploaded to YouTube is “Minot, North Dakota is Disappearing.”

