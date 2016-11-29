They are unwilling participants, cast unfairly as the villains, in a sort of choreographed political performance art.

Which makes this video a law enforcement source sent me this evening all the more touching. It’s a view from the now-infamous Turtle Hill – scene of multiple conflicts between law enforcement and protesters – and in it we can see officers patrolling on an air boat in the middle of a blizzard going ashore to rescue an American flag which was being flown upside down near one of the protest camps.

“The flag was properly folded and presented to the Adjutant General for safekeeping,” I’m told.

There were no protesters around. I’m assuming they, understandably, were inside staying warm.

You can watch the full video and read the rest of this story by clicking here.

MORE FROM ROB PORT: