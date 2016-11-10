“Students at Cornell University gathered to hold a ‘cry-in’ with students drinking hot chocolate and using tissues handed out by school staff,” the Washington Free Beacon reports. “The University of Kansas announced that it would regularly bring in therapy dogs to campus while Tufts University had arts and crafts on hand.”

According to an email I obtained from a faculty member this evening North Dakota State University is also making counseling services available.

