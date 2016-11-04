Port: Citing 'sureptitious propaganda,' Congressman Kevin Cramer promises hearings on political media bias
“As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce with subcommittee assignments to Communications and Technology and Oversight and Investigations, I am writing to inform you that I intend to request a hearing to explore network media bias in coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign,” North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer, an outspoken supporter of Republican candidate Donald Trump, writes in a letter to the heads of broadcast companies ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.
Here’s his tweet promoting the letter:
Our mass media is not serving the public interest. I call on @ABC @CBS @FOX @nbc to #StopPoliticalBias Letter Here: https://t.co/hRAjY8YPvY pic.twitter.com/p9Bv0yoUoW
— Rep. Kevin Cramer (@RepKevinCramer) November 4, 2016
>
You can read the rest of the story by clicking here.