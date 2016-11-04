Search
    Port: Citing 'sureptitious propaganda,' Congressman Kevin Cramer promises hearings on political media bias

    By Rob Port Today at 3:57 p.m.
    North Dakota Representative Kevin Cramer speaks Sunday, April 3, 2016, at the ND GOP Convention at Scheels Arena in Fargo of his choice to endorse Donald Trump for president. Rick Abbott / The Forum

    “As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce with subcommittee assignments to Communications and Technology and Oversight and Investigations, I am writing to inform you that I intend to request a hearing to explore network media bias in coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign,” North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer, an outspoken supporter of Republican candidate Donald Trump, writes in a letter to the heads of broadcast companies ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

    >

