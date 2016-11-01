Port: Photos of the 'dog kennels' arrested pipeline protesters were put in
In the wake of the #NoDAPL riot last week one of the big talking points being pushed by the anti-pipeline activists and their media friends was the idea that people arrested at the riot were put in “dog kennels.”
“We were caged in dog kennels and sat on the floor and we were marked with numbers,” one of the protesters told the Washington Post. “My mind, I couldn’t wrap it around the fact that this is happening today. This isn’t something that we’re reading in history books.”