(The PR firm handling the media for Standing Rock has actually been bragging about their tactics online.)

The latest front they’ve opened in that battle is the suggestion that Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault was mistreated because he was searched for weapons or contraband after he was arrested. This talking point started on the far-left website Democracy Now, and now it’s being pushed into the North Dakota media.

According to Turtle Mountain tribal chairman Richard McCloud, Archambault was “strip searched” after being arrested back in August.

