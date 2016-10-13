Search
    Port: Libertarian, Republican auditor candidates disagree on the size of the office they’re running for

    By Rob Port Today at 1:48 p.m.

    Yesterday I hosted debate among the candidates for state Auditor. Long-time Republican incumbent Bob Peterson is retiring, and in November voters will pick a replacement.

    Josh Gallion is the Republican candidate. Roland Riemers is the Libertarian candidate. Democrats didn’t nominate a candidate for this race.

    You can listen to the full discussion at the link, which ended up getting a bit more heated than I expected with Riemers in particular going after Gallion’s qualifications for the job.

    Click to read more.

