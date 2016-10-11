For some time now, as we’ve watched the attacks from activists on the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline intensify, I’ve heard that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe which organized the original protest had lost control.

In fact an anti-pipeline activist who left the #NoDAPL protest camps, complaining of “lawlessness” there, told me there were factions in the protest movement who have engaged in trespass and vandalism that is not condoned by the Standing Rock Tribe, but the tribe won’t criticize them publicly because they fear the protest movement appearing to be something other than unified.

But today Governor Jack Dalrymple said today that Standing Rock Tribal Chairman David Archambault has told him he is not in control of the protests.

You can read the full story and listen to the full interview by clicking here.