UND presidential candidate Mark Kennedy answers questions during his interview with the State Board Higher Education on Tuesday morning at UND Gorecki Alumni Center. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

College campuses are, on the whole these days, not an entirely welcoming place when it comes to controversial speech. From comedians afraid to tell provocative jokes at college gigs to political speakers unwelcome becomes they don’t adhere to certain progressive dogmas, America’s campuses have developed a belligerent sort of opposition to diversity of thought and speech.

The academy seems to have decided that they have a right to offend, but not be offended. Which is unfortunate.

But at the University of North Dakota something just happened which is pretty remarkable. In response to clearly offensive Snapchat photos, the University of North Dakota decided to side with free speech.

In fact, university President Mark Kennedy specifically pointed out that even offensive speech is not illegal speech. In a campus email announcing that the school would be taking no administrative action against the students responsible for the photos (read it in full below) Kennedy stood on free speech rights.

Kennedy said that students wanted a “zero tolerance” policy for speech, but noted that such a policy isn’t in keeping with the 1st amendment.

