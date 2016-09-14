“In all, the state has accumulated about $1.8 million in costs, including overtime for Department of Emergency Services personnel and payments to reimburse costs incurred by partnering law enforcement agencies,” a press release from Governor Jack Dalrymple’s office yesterday stated (see below). “Morton County officials have reported incurring costs of about $100,000 a week for a total of approximately $400,000.”

That’s a huge amount of money, and with often unlawful and sometimes violent #NoDAPL protesters vowing to stay the course at their camps, a let up in these costs doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

