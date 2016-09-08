Watch: 17-pound Red River catfish caught

MOORHEAD — My fishing buddy Calvin, his brother Cole and I tried one last spot before we had to get home Monday. It paid off. Calvin caught a 17-pound channel catfish, his biggest fish ever. Listen to that joy. We released it immediately. Thanks to John Dickelman and Brad Durick for teaching me a couple of things about fishing the Red River for these cool critters.

There’s no news value in this post. I just like the way Calvin and Cole celebrate when we get the big cat in the boat.

