Over the holiday weekend I spent time going through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s 1,206 page Mitigated Finding of No Significant Impact report related to the Dakota Access Pipeline (see it below).

It’s the document upon which the Corps based its decision to approve building of the pipeline, a decision the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is now contesting in court, and it’s worth your time to read. Anyone claiming that the process to approve this pipeline wasn’t both thorough and exacting has no idea what they’re talking about.

