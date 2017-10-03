Port: Republican state Sen. Tom Campbell’s latest TV ad contains some nudity
State Senator Tom Campbell, the only declared Republican candidate for North Dakota’s U.S. Senate in 2018, has released his fifth television ad of the 2018 election cycle.
Yes, five. Already. With about three months left of 2017.
Campbell is clearly out to buy himself some attention, and this latest ad titled “Do Unto Others” will probably get a lot of attention. Just not for the reason Campbell was thinking.
You see, it’s got boobs in it. Of the female variety. Not something you see in political ads. Particularly not ads being run by conservative Republican candidates.