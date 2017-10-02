Search
How the Las Vegas Strip shooting unfolded

    Port: To stop mass shootings maybe we need to stop morbid rubbernecking as a national pastime

    By Rob Port Today at 10:13 a.m.
    A police roadblock on the Las Vegas Strip early Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, after a gunman at a hotel rained a rapid-fire barrage on a huge outdoor concert festival nearby. The gunman – identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock – killed at least 50 people, and wounded hundreds of others, officials said. (Isaac Brekken/The New York Times. Copyright The New York Times)

    We all woke up this morning to awful news from Las Vegas.

    A man, for reasons unknown at this point, opened fire on a country music festival wounding hundreds and killing dozens. It’s being reported by some as the most deadly mass shooting in American history. I don’t know how accurate that is, but suffice it to say that the carnage is awful.

    Yet all too familiar. Mass shootings and the intense coverage of them by the media have become routine. Why do they keep happening?

    There is no connecting ideology between them. Dylan Root is a racist. James Hodgkinson was a left winger out to assassinate Republicans.  Omar Mateen was motivated by Islamic extremismAdam Lanza and James Holmes had severe mental illness as a driving factor in their crimes.

    The way these incidents are reported may be a serious factor.

    Click to read the rest at Say Anything.

    Las VegasShootingCrime
