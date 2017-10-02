Port: To stop mass shootings maybe we need to stop morbid rubbernecking as a national pastime
We all woke up this morning to awful news from Las Vegas.
A man, for reasons unknown at this point, opened fire on a country music festival wounding hundreds and killing dozens. It’s being reported by some as the most deadly mass shooting in American history. I don’t know how accurate that is, but suffice it to say that the carnage is awful.
Yet all too familiar. Mass shootings and the intense coverage of them by the media have become routine. Why do they keep happening?
There is no connecting ideology between them. Dylan Root is a racist. James Hodgkinson was a left winger out to assassinate Republicans. Omar Mateen was motivated by Islamic extremism. Adam Lanza and James Holmes had severe mental illness as a driving factor in their crimes.
The way these incidents are reported may be a serious factor.