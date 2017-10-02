Yet all too familiar. Mass shootings and the intense coverage of them by the media have become routine. Why do they keep happening?

There is no connecting ideology between them. Dylan Root is a racist. James Hodgkinson was a left winger out to assassinate Republicans. Omar Mateen was motivated by Islamic extremism. Adam Lanza and James Holmes had severe mental illness as a driving factor in their crimes.

The way these incidents are reported may be a serious factor.

Click to read the rest at Say Anything.