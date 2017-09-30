Herald opinion highlights from September

Sept. 1

The beast of local elections — the low turnout — also is the beauty. The people who do come out for these contests generally are greatly interested in civic progress and therefore greatly interested in the outcome. A massive turnout for a presidential election means many people who don't know much about the issues in the city will be casting uneducated votes. Should people with no knowledge of a race really be voting on it?

Herald editorial

Sept. 1

Several (UND) buildings have been demolished along University Avenue in the last couple of weeks just as students are returning, when you want the campus looking its best. ... Why wait until just before school starts?

Marie Mae Blackmore, Grand Forks

Sept. 4

I am a small-business owner in Nielsville, and I want people to know that my business and other businesses, including farmers, are struggling due to the bridge being shut down. ... This is about your taxpayers (in Traill County) and what they need to survive.

Sam Gerbracht, Nielsville, Minn.

Sept. 5

The best long-term solution (to algae-ridden lakes and streams) is better land management, including planting vegetative buffer strips between farmland and drainage areas and attention to reducing environmentally dangerous runoff. ... Without such steps, algae will continue to be a problem — and that's bad news for lakes, streams, people and wildlife.

Herald editorial

Sept. 5

Politics and policy are potential motives for Trump's visit, but it seems more likely that the reason he's coming (to North Dakota) is more personal. He expects a warm reception here. The visit is likely part of the victory lap that the president has been running around the country with visits to states that helped him win the presidency. Trump likes to go where the crowds like him.

Columnist Mike Jacobs

Sept. 6

I have lived in Grand Forks for over 20 years now. I have witnessed this community continually apologize for where we are located and how cold it gets. Self-deprecation can be viewed as a way to remain modest and harkens to our North Dakotan roots, but sometimes we took it to new levels. ... I have witnessed the most wonderful transformation over the last few years. A more vibrant downtown has put a smile on our face. Capturing the nation's attention with our strategic leap into UAS makes us stand a little taller. The influx of can-do attitudes by our young professionals and boomerangs has put a spring in our step. We aren't apologizing anymore.

Andrea Boe, Grand Forks

Sept. 7

No, don't use property taxes for city employee pay. Do like the rest of us: Cut your budget or cut staff.

JoAnne Gorman, Grand Forks

Sept. 7

The solution (to a low minimum wage)? Make steady and fair increases to minimum wage over time and let the market — not angry mobs — dictate salaries. If more is needed, then expand aid to low-income earners via programs like Earned Income Tax Credits. ... Of course, expansion of EITC is on the backs of taxpayers, so the appetite may not exist.

Herald editorial

Sept. 8

The same city which makes statements about its "vibrancy" and support for public art has vandalized a unified and living work of art (at Arbor Park). How can Grand Forks justify throwing away all that money?

Mary Weaver, Grand Forks

Sept. 12

(The Dakota Access Pipeline) is leveling the playing field for North Dakota oil producers, who were handicapped by transportation costs and distance from refineries. Until the price of oil rebounds, DAPL is the best possible news for oil producers and a state that relies heavily on them.

Herald editorial

Sept. 13

UND's athletic year in 2016-17 was one for the ages, evidenced by an abundance of new hardware adorning the university's trophy cases. But that shiny glass trophy presented Saturday to (President Mark) Kennedy — who proudly showed it to others later in the day — shows that UND did it right, with athletes who understand why they're here in the first place.

Herald editorial

Sept. 13

Any fixes to precinct voting must be measured against the outcome of making voting equally available to all qualified residents. By designating only one polling place, the City Council has fallen far short of this mark.

Ron Franz, Grand Forks

Sept. 14

Unlike the weeds and grasses clinging to life, I don't plan on wilting away with the first frost when it comes to the fate of Ray Richards Golf Course. I believe the decision to sell the Ray Richards property is ill-advised at best and perhaps unethical when considering the donor's written direction.

Steve Sulland, Grand Forks

Sept. 14

It's best to get past the notion that humans eventually will realize the perils of sending explicit photographs via cellphones. They won't. What must happen, then, is that laws must be made to protect them from embarrassment and harm — and in some cases, suicide — when their happy relationship turns sour and a once-trusted partner seeks revenge online.

Herald editorial

Sept. 20

Regarding the Herald's editorial (about trying to lure Amazon to North Dakota), be careful what you wish for. I can't help but think the happiness of (the area's) people is a result of being content in the place in which they life and that the contentment may be due, in large part, to being able to afford to live here. Hoping a large company such as Amazon would entertain the I-29 corridor for one if its headquarters could bring just as many disadvantages as advantages. ... Those six-figure incomes you seem so excited about could result in million- or multi-million-dollar homes that would drive up the cost of all other homes, thus making it extremely difficult for anyone with less than a six-figure income to own a home here.

Kelly Stagnaro, Grand Forks

Sept. 24

The university presidents answer to the chancellor, and the chancellor answers to the State Board of Higher Education, and the board answers to — well, nobody, really. They're appointed by the governor, sure, but the governor cannot remove them from office. Which means the board has no reason, really, to hold anyone accountable, and that lack of accountability permeates the system as a whole. Yet someone has to be in charge. The buck has to stop with someone who is elected of the people.

Columnist Rob Port

Sept. 25

The viability of rural health care is threatened by unrelenting depopulation. As the demographics change, rural areas are ending up with older and smaller clienteles, meaning fewer customers for medical services. We are still absorbing the impact of the Bakken boom on health services. The increase in the number of young men and women in western areas of the state may balance out the aging population.

Solutions to many facets of these challenges rest in the development strategies and leadership in rural communities.

Columnist Lloyd Omdahl

Sept. 26

Looking over North Dakota's higher education landscape, it's hard not to be reminded of Yellowstone National Park, with bubbling mud pots all around and here and there a geyser, all against a backdrop of tall trees.

While the mudpots are many, it's the geysers that attract attention. The recent geysers erupting are named Hagerott and Feldner. These two were the highest ranking officials in the state's higher education system.

Columnist Mike Jacobs

Sept. 27

North Dakota has been a leader in agriculture technology since the 1870s. ... World-class electronics and sensor development in agriculture has kept our farmers the most technologically advanced in the world — a competitive advantage. As promising is the emergence of the UAS industry, which offers significant opportunity for innovation to cost-effectively inspect farmland and energy infrastructure to increase productivity more safely. This is a competitive advantage through innovation. ... We can all learn how the oil and gas industry will continue to innovate, where opportunities lie, and how American innovation and capitalism continually make this world a better place to live.

Bruce Gjovig, Grand Forks

Sept. 27

Considering that 51 percent of the United States' population is women, women's issues need more champions. That will happen only if more women are encouraged to run for office and given the proper accommodations once they arrive.

Herald editorial

Sept. 28

(Marketing) is an intricate process that should have started years ago. UND's website, for instance, isn't fully compatible with mobile phones. That has been a lapse of attention, considering today's technology and UND's tech-savvy potential students. Yet thanks to this new (marketing) initiative, it's being fixed. Marketing is vitally important. Not only will it eventually benefit the campus, but also the entire community. Yet we won't be fully satisfied until answers like "aviation," "medical school," "engineering" and "university research" are among the top answers in future surveys about UND.

Herald editorial

Sept. 29

We like that the governor has issued the challenge (for the state to produce 2 million barrels of oil per day). We wish, however, there was more behind it. When asked after the speech if he had specific ideas in mind to help spur the development, the governor said "we have to look at everything." ... We think he's justified in providing some sort of aid or incentive to achieve his challenge for more oil, which has proven so lucrative to the state's economy.

Our preference? State investment in research, and specifically at UND.

Herald editorial

Sept. 29

Enbridge is replacing its Line 3 in our northern Minnesota communities and deactivating its existing Line 3 and leaving it in place.

Many have argued that it should be removed completely, but I believe they are misguided. Enbridge's focus on safety is doing our community a service. By leaving this pipeline in the ground and deactivating it, Enbridge is looking out for farmers like me and other landowners along the right-of-way.

Dustin Perry, Crookston