Letter: Enbridge doing right thing with Line 3

Many have argued that it should be removed completely, but I believe they are misguided. Enbridge's focus on safety is doing our community a service. By leaving this pipeline in the ground and deactivating it, Enbridge is looking out for farmers like me and other landowners along the right-of-way.

Leaving the pipeline in place is indeed the safest option as it reduces soil instability issues and avoids major construction activities along the right-of-way in our community.

The process to deactivate a pipeline and take it out of service adheres to all applicable statutes, rules and regulations to protect the public, the environment, land use and cultural resources. Enbridge will even continue to monitor this pipeline and mitigate any concerns should any issues develop. Enbridge is doing the right thing and will continue to be a valued partner in our community.

Dustin Perry

West Polk Co.

Farm Bureau

Crookston