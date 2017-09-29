Letter: U.S. Air Force now 70 years old

Our airpower started in 1907 when the Army created the Aeronautical Division Signal Corps after witnessing the potential of aircraft developed by the Wright brothers. In World War I the Air Corps was made up of 12 officers, 54 enlisted men and just six aircraft.

By the end of World War II, the U.S. Army Air Corps totaled over 2 million men and women with 63,715 aircraft. WW II proved the importance of airpower superiority and proved the need for the new branch.

Our airpower superiority allows us to own the skies, providing confidence to our allies and striking fear in the hearts of our enemies. Not since 1953 has our American ground forces lost a life to an enemy air strike - which is amazing. Our Army, Marines, and Navy appreciate this overhead protection and assistance. When they hear the noise of a jet overhead, they do not have to look up as they know it's ours.

The Air Force has its satellites in space. From troops on the ground, ships at sea and aircraft over targets, nearly every military operation has some type of Global Positioning System (GPS) connection and support. Accurate positioning - under any and all conditions - has helped ground troops navigate across expansive, barren deserts that have few distinguishable features. GPS has proved reliable in sand storms when visibility is reduced or nonexistent. GPS is an essential military tool, and a very useful civilian tool.

Since 1995, Air Force GPS is a major gift to the world. GPS timing and location signals have become a foundation technology for many other technologies including smart phones, navigation systems, precision ag, fleet management, stock market exchanges and power grid management. GPS has made our world more efficient and convenient. Each day you use GPS, say thank you to the Air Force.

The Air Force also provides accurate worldwide weather forecasting. When we check the weather on our smart phone, their satellites make that possible.

Their unmanned aerial technologies are repurposed to help border protection, storm prediction, crop monitoring and inspection of energy infrastructure. Potential commercial applications for drones is limited only by the ingenuity of our entrepreneurs as we know from the growth of Grand Sky and the UAS entrepreneur cluster with the Center for Innovation. These UAS technologies were provided by our Air Force to keep airmen out of harm's way in the sky.

Today, the USAF has about 5,800 manned aircraft, 160 unmanned vehicles, 2,130 Air-Launched Cruise Missiles, and 450 intercontinental ballistic missiles. There are about 320,000 personnel on active duty, 74,000 in the reserves, and 106,000 in the Air National Guard. In addition, the Air Force employs 165,000 civilian personnel.

Less than one half of 1 percent of our population serves in the military. We are mighty thankful for those who do serve. Funding and personnel is down 45 percent from a decade ago due to sequestration and budget cuts. Our country needs to invest more to remain competitive, manned, ready and modern.

Since 1957, the Grand Forks region has forged a special relationship with the USAF. The Grand Forks AFB houses, trains and engages airmen, as well as their families, from all over. These airmen operate the Global Hawk to conduct essential reconnaissance across the globe. The airmen at Cavalier Air Force Station monitor the northern skies for incoming missiles, satellites and space junk.

These airmen add so much to our communities and honor our nation with their service. As of June our air base became part of Air Combat Command (ACC), and we look forward to getting to know them and hear of new missions and opportunities.

Many of these airmen come to our communities with tears in their eyes not knowing what to expect from the North Dakota landscape and culture. As our last base commander reported, our airmen leave with bigger tears as they come to love our state and our people, and realize our weather is no obstacle to work or play. We love our airmen and their families too, and appreciate their service.

For seven decades, the USAF has protected our country, our freedoms, and our way of life. As the leader in air, space and cyberspace; the Air Force continues to modernize and innovate to meet the growing challenges in defending our nation and its allies. Our airmen deliver the best airpower the world has ever known, bravely protecting freedom in all corners of the globe. Please join me in honoring our Air Force and the men and women who make it truly exceptional.

Bruce Gjovig is CEO Emeritus of the Center for Innovation Foundation and was appointed to the USAF Civic Leaders Program by the USAF Chief of Staff and has served since January 2016.