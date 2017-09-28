Port: The Dakota Access Pipeline company shouldn't have given the state of ND a dime
“Dakota Access Pipeline LLC has donated $15 million to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (DES) to help retire debt incurred by the state as a result of its response to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests,” Governor Doug Burgum announced in a press release which just dropped in my inbox.
“We are grateful for Dakota Access Pipeline’s recognition of the significant impacts this project had on our state, our citizens and the law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel who worked tirelessly to protect the life, health and safety of everyone involved,” Burgum is quoted as saying in the release. “We remain committed to pursuing all available avenues to ensure that North Dakota taxpayers alone don’t bear the enormous costs of law enforcement, life safety and other resources expended on the protests.”
North Dakota has borrowed $43 million from our state bank to cover the cost of the law enforcement response to the often violent and unlawful protests. Earlier this summer the state was awarded a $10 million grant from the Department of Justice, and now with $15 million from the pipeline company there’s still about $18 million in debt left.
