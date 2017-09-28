“We are grateful for Dakota Access Pipeline’s recognition of the significant impacts this project had on our state, our citizens and the law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel who worked tirelessly to protect the life, health and safety of everyone involved,” Burgum is quoted as saying in the release. “We remain committed to pursuing all available avenues to ensure that North Dakota taxpayers alone don’t bear the enormous costs of law enforcement, life safety and other resources expended on the protests.”

North Dakota has borrowed $43 million from our state bank to cover the cost of the law enforcement response to the often violent and unlawful protests. Earlier this summer the state was awarded a $10 million grant from the Department of Justice, and now with $15 million from the pipeline company there’s still about $18 million in debt left.

