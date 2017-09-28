Letter: Time for lawmakers to do their jobs

This year's debt-to-asset ratio is the highest the agriculture industry has seen in 30 years. Spouses taking off-farm jobs to provide health insurance for their families no longer covers the cost. And yet the current bill that's making its way through congress, the Graham-Cassidy bill, would mean $211 million less for health care in North Dakota because it would block grant health care spending to the states. That would be devastating not only for our farmers and ranchers, but also for our rural communities and health care facilities.

Lawmakers in D.C. need to stop the health care games and do their job. They can start by preventing insurers from cherry picking the most profitable marketplaces, which leaves many of us in rural areas with little or no choice of insurer options. Americans need affordable, accessible and quality health care—and we need it now.

Ellen Linderman

Carrington, N.D.