    Port: Standing Rock chairman who helped instigate #NoDAPL protests gets thumped in reelection campaign

    By Rob Port Today at 8:09 a.m.
    Sheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier, left, and Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II talk to reporters in front of the Morton County-Mandan Combined Law Enforcement and Corrections Center in Mandan on Saturday, 10-29-2016 about the ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline protest happening in southern Morton County.

    The often violent and often unlawful #NoDAPL protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline made David Archambault, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, something of a national and even international celebrity. He appeared on national television shows. He’s been on something of a lecture tour of college campuses and other venues. He even visited a United Nations event in Geneva.

    But last night his fellow tribal members voted him out of office, and it wasn’t even close.

    According to not-yet-official results shared with me, Archambault’s opponent Mike Faith nearly doubled the incumbent’s vote total:

    • Mike Faith – 1082
    • Dave Archambault – 628

    A SAB reader who is a prominent and politically active member of the Standing Rock Tribe told me that the protests were a campaign issue, though not a very big one. More important was how the protests impacted Archambault’s ability to work with non-tribal leaders.

