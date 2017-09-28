Port: Standing Rock chairman who helped instigate #NoDAPL protests gets thumped in reelection campaign
The often violent and often unlawful #NoDAPL protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline made David Archambault, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, something of a national and even international celebrity. He appeared on national television shows. He’s been on something of a lecture tour of college campuses and other venues. He even visited a United Nations event in Geneva.
But last night his fellow tribal members voted him out of office, and it wasn’t even close.
According to not-yet-official results shared with me, Archambault’s opponent Mike Faith nearly doubled the incumbent’s vote total:
- Mike Faith – 1082
- Dave Archambault – 628
A SAB reader who is a prominent and politically active member of the Standing Rock Tribe told me that the protests were a campaign issue, though not a very big one. More important was how the protests impacted Archambault’s ability to work with non-tribal leaders.