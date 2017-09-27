Port: It’s not constitutional to ban out of state money for initiated measures
A committee convened by the Legislature to review the initiated measure process met this week, and it seems they’re taking a long and hard look at the amount of money from outside the state which has funded some recent measures.
The obvious example is the Marsy’s Law ballot measure, a horrible idea ramrodded through the election over the objections of North Dakota’s legal community by millions from California billionaire Henry Nicholas. The law, named for his sister, is his pet project and he managed to buy it into the state constitution.
But the problem wasn’t that Nicholas spent a lot of money on his hobby horse. Money is speech. Nicholas, along with every other American, should be allowed to spend their personal wealth in pursuit of whatever political agendas they wish. In fact, trying to curtail out of state spending on initiated measures would almost certainly be found unconstitutional by the courts, and rightfully so.