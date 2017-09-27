The obvious example is the Marsy’s Law ballot measure, a horrible idea ramrodded through the election over the objections of North Dakota’s legal community by millions from California billionaire Henry Nicholas. The law, named for his sister, is his pet project and he managed to buy it into the state constitution.

But the problem wasn’t that Nicholas spent a lot of money on his hobby horse. Money is speech. Nicholas, along with every other American, should be allowed to spend their personal wealth in pursuit of whatever political agendas they wish. In fact, trying to curtail out of state spending on initiated measures would almost certainly be found unconstitutional by the courts, and rightfully so.

Click here to continue reading.