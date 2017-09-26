Letter: Seven years later, sentiment still relevant

If the city needs a new library (and I think that is a great idea), build it and pay for it with money from your community, not from the rest of us who have to visit Grand Forks for medical or other business reasons.

And, by the way, if you need a new water treatment plant, go ahead and build that, too, but pay for it on your own. You could consider cutting back on using stimulus dollars to pay for private business expansion and use that money for projects (such as a library and water treatment plant) that will benefit all the residents of Grand Forks.

After all, there are several other communities in North Dakota that also have excellent regional medical centers, along with other professional services that rural residents may need (accountants, attorneys and so on).

If Grand Forks keeps raising the ante to visit, it might just force many to consider seeking other medical and professional business services in another "hub community."

Michael Connor

Starkweather, N.D.