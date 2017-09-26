Mike Jacobs: Trouble bubbles up in higher ed

While the mud pots and the trees are many, it's the geysers that attract attention. The recent geysers erupting are named Hagerott and Feldner. These two were the highest ranking officials in the state's higher education system.

Mark Hagerott is the chancellor of the system. This month he fired Lisa Feldner, who was the vice chancellor. Initial reports said that Hagerott had accused Feldner of making derogatory remarks about other university system employees. Officially, however, the move was "without cause," Hagerott said. That's within his authority as chancellor. Feldner said she was "bewildered" by the move, and she's not the only one.

Feldner is generally well regarded throughout the system, and especially in the Legislature, where her grasp of details and eager responsiveness to questions gained appreciation and respect, especially because Hagerott's own focus tended to be elsewhere. This relative detachment drew grumbling from legislators, but the chancellor's military background and his deep connections with the state helped mute criticism. The chancellor was seen as a patriot and a native son, and thus entitled to some slack.

The system's own staff was neither so patient nor so charitable. Through the efforts of conservative blogger Rob Port, a 15-month-old survey of staff attitudes became public last week. Employees characterized Hagerott's management style as "militaristic" and said he favored men over women. Hagerott conceded that the first might be true but he denied the second in an interview with John Hageman, Forum News Service's reporter in the state Capitol.

He also denied that Feldner was dismissed to open up room in the higher education system's budget for a new position, interim vice chancellor of strategy and strategic engagement.

Hagerott has hired a Navy colleague to fill that job.

Hagerott used the interview to link criticism to last year's gubernatorial race. He told Hageman that he had been pressured to "do something" about Ed Schafer's support of Doug Burgum in last year's Republican gubernatorial contest. Schafer's endorsement came late in Burgum's successful primary campaign, when Schafer, a former governor, was acting president of UND.

This irked some legislators who backed the other candidate.

The Legislature is powerless to discipline the chancellor directly, since the Board of Higher Education operates as a fourth branch of state government. The governor appoints its members, with the consent of the state Senate, but neither Senate nor governor can remove board members or dismiss system employees. The context here is historical. The board was established in 1939, after then Gov. William Langer fired several faculty members at the agricultural college, now NDSU. The result was an initiated measure establishing the current board and placing it effectively beyond political control.

This story is a familiar one in North Dakota. The chancellor's office has been controversial since the early 1990s, when it replaced a position called "commissioner of higher education." The idea was to centralize administration and create a unified system. This hasn't worked well.

So is Chancellor Hagerott in trouble? Probably not immediately. Both the current chair of the Board of Higher Education, Don Morton of Fargo, and the past chair, Kathy Neset of Tioga, have expressed support for Hagerott.

An interim legislative committee is studying the higher education system, although its brief doesn't include governance. Instead, the committee is charged with examining the roles of the 11 institutions that make up the system. That doesn't preclude examining governance, of course, and already there have been calls for changes that would make the board responsible to elected officials.

The current system has enjoyed public support. In 2014, voters decisively rejected a constitutional amendment — offered by the Legislature — that would have replaced the board with a three-member commission appointed by and answerable to the governor. Three fourths of voters opposed the idea.

Thus it seems this geyser may subside.

As for the bubbling mud pots: At NDSU a vice president was accused of hostility toward subordinates. The administration rallied behind her. At UND, the student newspaper reported "upheaval" on campus, a reference to cuts in programs and faculty and demolition of buildings. During the legislative session controversy arose about the proliferation of nursing programs in the state system, and the lack of coordination among them. That remains unresolved (but under study by the interim committee).

Of course there is a bigger picture. Students are back on campuses and learning is occurring as it should. The students are the trees in the landscape, easy to overlook but essential to the picture.

Mike Jacobs is a former editor and publisher of the Herald. Email him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.