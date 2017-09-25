Former Governor Jack Dalrymple, though vocally opposed to Obamacare, was the fourth Republican governor to support the expansion. It became effective in January 2014. Current Governor Doug Burgum supported keeping the expansion upon coming into office and lawmakers obliged him during their session earlier this year.

But did that expansion contribute to North Dakota’s opioid crisis? “Medicaid patients may be more likely to be prescribed opioids—twice as likely, according to two studies, as privately insured individuals,” Allysia Finley reports for the Wall Street Journal. “A recent study by Express Scripts Holding found that about a quarter of Medicaid patients were prescribed an opioid in 2015.”

