Streyle is not alone in his opinion. In recent weeks I have received dozens of emails and phone calls from people in the university system – from people who work at the NDUS office to people who work on the campuses – upset about Hagerott’s hiring of an associate of his from the Navy.

Feldner is the former Vice Chancellor of the North Dakota University System who was let go last week in an abrupt decision made by Chancellor Mark Hagerott. Feldner was accused of making derogatory comments to staff, though it’s since been revealed that Hagerott has had some problems with that himself in the not too distant past.

The “Navy buddy” Streyle is referring to is James P. “Phil” Wisecup, a retired Vice Admiral who served as president of the Naval War College and, after leaving active service, was director of the CNO Strategic Studies Group.

