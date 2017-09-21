Search
    Port: Podcast: Hoeven accuses Heitkamp of “scare tactics” on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill

    By Rob Port Today at 3:07 p.m.

    Senator John Hoeven joined me on my radio show today to talk about healthcare reform.

    The Senator has indicated support for the latest version of Republican-flavored reform, the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill. The gist of the bill is that it replaces Obamacare’s stringent, top-down, federal-centric regulations with block grants and flexibility for state policymakers to tackle health care.

    Hoeven’s North Dakota colleague, junior Senator Heidi Heitkamp, has ripped the bill.

