I’m told by university system sources that Feldner was fired by email but then had her email privileges suspended before she could read it. She had to first learn of her termination from colleagues.

But a 2016 report prepared by NDUS compliance officer Karol Riedman, at the behest of then-State Board of Higher Education chairwoman Kathy Neset, alleges that Hagerott himself used in appropriate language, a bullying demeanor, and engaged in gender bias.

Click to read the rest, along with the full report, at Say Anything.