Port: Poll show more North Dakotans want to see Senator Heitkamp replaced than re-elected
ust 42 percent of North Dakotans want to see incumbent Senator Heidi Heitkamp re-elected according to a poll commissioned by the conservative Club for Growth. More respondents – 44 percent, specifically – say they’d like to see Heitkamp replaced with someone else.
Heitkamp has been aggressively fundraising from mostly out-of-state contributors ahead of officially announcing her re-election campaign last week. She’s also made national headlines by cultivating a cordial relationship with President Donald Trump even as Democrats nationally revile the man.
This polling, which was conducted September 10 – 11 and included 406 likely voters in our state (with 40 percent reached via cell phone), demonstrates why Heitkamp is working so hard.
She’s in trouble.