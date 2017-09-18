Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: Poll show more North Dakotans want to see Senator Heitkamp replaced than re-elected

    By Rob Port Today at 11:48 a.m.

    ust 42 percent of North Dakotans want to see incumbent Senator Heidi Heitkamp re-elected according to a poll commissioned by the conservative Club for Growth. More respondents – 44 percent, specifically – say they’d like to see Heitkamp replaced with someone else.

    Heitkamp has been aggressively fundraising from mostly out-of-state contributors ahead of officially announcing her re-election campaign last week. She’s also made national headlines by cultivating a cordial relationship with President Donald Trump even as Democrats nationally revile the man.

    This polling, which was conducted September 10 – 11 and included 406 likely voters in our state (with 40 percent reached via cell phone), demonstrates why Heitkamp is working so hard.

    She’s in trouble.

    Click here to continue reading. 

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portNorth DakotaopinionPoliticscolumns
    Advertisement
    randomness