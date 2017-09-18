Heitkamp has been aggressively fundraising from mostly out-of-state contributors ahead of officially announcing her re-election campaign last week. She’s also made national headlines by cultivating a cordial relationship with President Donald Trump even as Democrats nationally revile the man.

This polling, which was conducted September 10 – 11 and included 406 likely voters in our state (with 40 percent reached via cell phone), demonstrates why Heitkamp is working so hard.

She’s in trouble.

