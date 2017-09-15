Search
    Port: Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s voting pattern moves away from Democrats the closer she gets to Election Day

    By Rob Port Today at 9:12 a.m.
    Senator Heidi Heitkamp at Cirrus Aircrafts' celebration Tuesday, December 20 in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

    Senator Heidi Heitkamp invests a lot of time in cultivating an image of herself as a centrist. A moderate Democrat.

    That’s why Heitkamp is playing patty cake with President Donald Trump, a man most of her Democratic base sees as a tyrant.

    But Republicans, and the NDGOP specifically, tell a different story. They argue that Heitkamp claiming to be a moderate is a put on. A political strategy aimed at masking a far more liberal voting record.

