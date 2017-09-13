Port: Heidi Heitkamp announces re-election campaign everyone already knew about
Senator Heidi Heitkamp has already raised millions upon millions of dollars in the 2018 election cycle (mostly from out-of-state contributors), so of course she’s running for re-election.
It was disingenuous to the point of being an insult to the intelligence of voters for Heitkamp to ever pretend as though she might not run for re-election.
Anyway, North Dakota’s junior Senator appeared on her brother’s talk radio show today to drop the big news.
Meaning this “scoop” was probably more about fluffing Joel Heitkamp’s radio ratings than telling the public anything they didn’t already know about Heidi Heitkamp.