Port: Border States Electric CEO Tammy Miller considering challenging Heitkamp for Senate seat
North Dakota’s Senate race is heating up for Republicans.
Congressman Kevin Cramer is considering a Senate run, and state Senator Tom Campbell of Grafton (who will be on my radio show this afternoon) is officially in the race and campaigning hard. Also considering Senate bids are state Rep. Rick Becker of Bismarck, former Congressman Rick Berg of Fargo, and State Board of Higher Education member Kathy Neset (who earned a lot of buzz at Trump’s speech yesterday).
Now I can report that Border States Electric CEO Tammy Miller is considering a bid. She’s been the target of recruitment efforts by NDGOP officials for weeks now, but when I contacted her this afternoon she said she hasn’t made a decision yet.