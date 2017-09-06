Search
    Port: Video shows President Trump taking slight jab at Heitkamp during Mandan speech

    By Rob Port Today at 8:22 p.m.
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on his proposed changes to the tax code during an event with energy workers at the Andeavor Refinery in Mandan, North Dakota, U.S. September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    President Donald Trump just wrapped up his tax reform speech in Mandan and, as I predicted, he used the opportunity to turn up the heat on Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

    Though he was uncharacteristically gentle about it.

    During a portion of his speech where he was talking about President Ronald Reagan’s tax reforms, he noted that those policies were passed by a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and were supported by a majority of Democrats in the Senate.

    “Including a Democratic Senator from the great state of North Dakota,” Trump said.

    Then, apparently looking at Senator Heitkamp off-camera, he said “did you hear that Heidi?”

