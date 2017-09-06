Why do North Dakotans like Trump so much? I asked Governor Doug Burgum that question today on my radio show as the President flew toward the state to deliver an address on tax reform.

“People in North Dakota are self-reliant,” he told me, adding that the people here appreciate Trump’s “straight talk” and that he’s “not overly reliant on being politically correct.”

Burgum said he felt “gratitude” toward President Trump for the visit.

“Look he’s coming…eight months into his term,” the Governor said. “He isn’t showing up in his last year to check a box.”

Click to read the rest at Say Anything.