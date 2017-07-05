Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: NDGOP recruiting SBHE President Kathy Neset for possible Senate run

    By Rob Port Today at 9:33 a.m.
    Geologist Kathy Neset, right, educates a group of teachers about the Bakken on June 11, 2013, near New Town.

    Despite a great deal of disingenuous posturing, there’s no question that U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp is running for a second term in office. She’s raised a mountain of money already in the first quarter of 2017. You don’t do that if you’re genuinely planning to retire.

    So she’s running. Who will Republicans run against her?

    Rep. Kevin Cramer is most talked about among the potential challengers, but he hasn’t made a decision yet.  Will he challenge Heitkamp for the Senate seat or stay put in the House? When I spoke with him this weekend he was still undecided.

    Click here to continue reading the post. 

    Explore related topics:opinionKathy Nesetnd goprob port
    Advertisement