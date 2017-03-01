Fool's errand

Expect Democrats to deploy, both directly and through their media surrogates, some criticism of the tax reforms passed by Republicans in earlier legislative sessions. They'll mostly talk about oil tax reforms (which they've campaigned on in multiple election cycles now and lost) and corporate income tax cuts.

They'll say our state's budget pains wouldn't be so severe if Republicans would agree to raise taxes.

These arguments are calculated to appeal to voters who lack an understanding of the facts of our state budget.

Here's a dirty little secret: Our state's general fund revenues are still near historic highs, though they are down from oil boom levels.

Through December the state's general fund revenues are down nearly 28 percent (or more than $1.3 billion) compared to the previous biennium, but the previous biennium encompassed the peak of the oil boom. Revenues are actually up 38.5 percent, or nearly $1 billion, from the pre-oil boom 2009-2011 biennium.

The problem isn't revenues. The problem was boom-era spending built on top of boom-era revenues which were never going to be the new normal.

The spending, not the revenues, is the problem in need of correction.

Oil boom lobbying

Like most jaded observers of the political process I had assumed the aforementioned boom in the state's revenues in past biennia had inspired a similar boom in lobbying activity at the Legislature. Turns out that wasn't the case.

While the oil boom years did inspire an increase in the number of registered lobbyists in the state, according to data from the Secretary of State's office, the increase was modest and did little to offset a decade-long decline in the number of lobbyists.

Through the crossover break, the number of registered lobbyists this year is down more than 24 percent from a decade ago.

Why the decrease? There is still plenty of lobbying going on but I suspect technology — everything from email and social media to the state's online bill tracking and legislative video services — has made lobbyists more efficient.

Immunity law futile

Turns out there's a gaping loophole in a bill lawmakers passed in 2015 to grant immunity to those seeking medical attention after a drug overdose has a loophole called the federal government.

Recent news reports show the feds can, and will, prosecute drug charges against those given immunity under state law.

That's a shame.

We should prioritize human lives over drug convictions, but it seems there is little the state can do to rein in federal law enforcement.