Port: Trying to solve a spending problem with tax hikes is a fool’s errand
Here’s a simple truth about governance: Spending increases are easy. Spending cuts are really, really hard.
North Dakota is currently learning that lesson. Per data put together by Legislative Council, our state’s general fund spending increased more than 167 percent from the 2007-2009 biennium to the peak of the oil boom in the 2013-2015 biennium.
Even counting the spending reductions in the current biennium, the average biennial increase in spending over the last decade was over 25 percent.
Click here to continue reading the post.