Port: Group which hosted feisty Cramer town hall in Fargo caught stage managing event in another state
On Thursday last week Rep. Kevin Cramer accepted a town hall invitation from a local chapter of the national left wing group Indivisible which, per their website, was formed to “resist” the policy agenda of President Donald Trump.
The event got a little shouty, and in an interview Friday Cramer described the event to me in a radio interview as a “scheme” intended to provoke a “YouTube moment” of the Congressman saying or doing something stupid.