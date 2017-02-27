Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: Group which hosted feisty Cramer town hall in Fargo caught stage managing event in another state

    By Rob Port Today at 10:46 a.m.
    Congressman Kevin Cramer speaks at a town hall event in Fargo on February 23, 2017. Photo via Twitter

    On Thursday last week Rep. Kevin Cramer accepted a town hall invitation from a local chapter of the national left wing group Indivisible which, per their website, was formed to “resist” the policy agenda of President Donald Trump.

    The event got a little shouty, and in an interview Friday Cramer described the event to me in a radio interview as a “scheme” intended to provoke a “YouTube moment” of the Congressman saying or doing something stupid.

    Click here to continue reading the post. 

    Explore related topics:opinionkevin cramerIndivisiblepresident donald trumpTown Hallrob port
    Advertisement
    randomness