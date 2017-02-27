The agricultural industry in North Dakota, like almost all states, is diverse in its topography, crops and livestock, just as cities are with people, jobs and housing. What works for one type might not work for another type, and differences of opinion are normal.

So when ag groups can unite behind a policy or legislation, it makes people stand up and take notice. Such was the case with Senate Bill 2225, which finally would have given landowners in North Dakota the protections enjoyed by all of its surrounding states: The right to keep people from trespassing on their land. The state Senate last week killed the bill.

North Dakota Farmers Union, North Dakota Farm Bureau, North Dakota Stockmen's Association, the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, the North Dakota Ag Coalition, landowner groups and individual farmers, ranchers and landowners stood up at a Senate committee hearing to support the bill, which many of us who live and work on the land consider a long time coming.

In North Dakota, private lands are considered open unless landowners have taken hours and spent their own money to put up signs along their property to keep people out. That means the onus for protecting land from intruders falls solely on landowners.

And as many people testified in committee, the signs don't always work. They get torn down or shot. People disregard them. And if every "i" isn't dotted and every "t" isn't crossed, there isn't much officials can do to prosecute trespassers.

Hunting and wildlife groups, along with hunters and some landowners, protested that SB 2225 would have hurt the state's hunting heritage. North Dakota has limited public lands compared to other western states, and hunters rely on the openness of private lands, they said.

Terry Steinwand, director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, pointed out in committee that the state constitution contains a "right to hunt." But it's important to note that there is no right to hunt on private land. Just because you have a hunting license shouldn't give you permission to infringe on someone else's rights.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department provides hunting guides with listings of public lands, wildlife and waterfowl management areas and PLOTS (Private Land Open To Sportsmen) land. The Game and Fish Department website states "While public land provides varied opportunities for hunters and anglers in North Dakota, much of the state's hunting takes place on private land. Permission is always required to hunt private land that is posted."

The Senate Natural Resources Committee came to a compromise rather than pass the SB 2225 in its original form. The new bill would have set up a pilot program in which landowners in select counties could have used an online program to indicate whether their land was open rather than indicating by signs that it was closed. That proposal, though an extremely watered-down version of the well-written first attempt, at least would have been a step in the right direction, a stepping stone to build on in future legislative years.

Editor's note: The ideas expressed in this editorial are those made by the Agweek editorial board.