Column: What's a family farm?

Though aggies agree on many things, they have public disputes, too, on everything from trade policy to genetically modified crops. But what's arguably the biggest internal controversy in modern ag — and influences debate over some of ag's most pressing issues — isn't always seen by the outside world. Put simply, it's how you answer this question:

What's a family farm?

To some in ag, a family farm is any farming operation controlled by members of the same family. The size and complexity of the operation doesn't matter; if family members are in charge, it's a family farm.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, for its part, says, "The general concept of a family farm is one in which ownership and control of the farm business is held by a family of individuals related by blood, marriage, or adoption." A recent USDA report finds that family farms come in many shapes and sizes, with some doing better than others financially.

But many in ag have a more limited view. They put various restrictions on their definition of a family farm. Does the family provide most or all of the labor? Does it own much or most of the land? Does it live on the land? What's the farm's legal structure?

I've listened to smart, knowledgeable and well-intentioned people on both sides. They argue — sometimes with statistics, always with passion — that their definition is correct.

How you answer the question often reflects whether you're a member of the Farm Bureau or Farmers Union. The two are the nation's two largest general farm membership organizations. Both are strong in the Dakotas, Montana and Minnesota, Agweek's core area.

By and large, Farm Bureau members take the "if family members control it, it's a family farm" stance. By and large, Farmers Union members put restrictions on the size, complexity and legal structure of the farming operation before calling it a family farm.There are exceptions — there always are with generalizations — but more often than not the correlation holds up.

How you define a family farm, in turn, affects your views on many issues and topics. Just one example: If you hold a narrow definition, you'll probably oppose, or at least have strong concerns about, the creation of big, capital-intensive livestock operations. If you go with a broader definition, you're less likely to be worried.

Curious about my personal take? Well, I grew up on a small family farm in North Dakota, and I go back often. Family farms are important to me; I care about their future. But the reality is, farms have been getting bigger and more complex for generations — and there's good reason to think the trend needs to continue for modern ag to survive and thrive. That puts me, I suppose, in the "it's a family farm if family members control it" camp.

You should have an answer

If you've already made up your mind on what's a family farm, good for you. I won't try to change your thinking.

But if you've never or seldom thought about what constitutes a family farm, do so now. Study both sides of the debate. Learn from smart, knowledgeable and well-intentioned folks in both camps, then decide for yourself.

So, what's a family farm? If you're at all interested in agriculture, you really should have an answer of your own.