Port: Left wing town hall activists undermine credibility by screaming at Cramer, exempting Heitkamp
The local iteration of Indivisible – a national left wing group created to harrass Republican members of Congress in their states/districts – challenged North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer to a town hall.
Not surprisingly, since Cramer has a sterling reputation when it comes to a willingness to engage with the public, he obliged them by scheduling a town hall right smack dab in Fargo, one of the most liberal areas of the state.
(Of course, “liberal area” is a relative thing here in North Dakota.)
And, not surprisingly, the local progressives showed in en masse to express their hatred for Cramer and President Donald Trump, whose candidacy Cramer was an early supporter of.