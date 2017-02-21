Last year, during the most violent parts of the #NoDAPL protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, President Barack Obama largely withheld any sort of support for North Dakota law enforcement. Despite there being a strong federal nexus – the protests have been organized by federally recognized Native American tribes and have largely taken place on federal and tribal land – the feds let North Dakota twist in the wind.

There had been an expectation that would change under the administration of Donald Trump. Certainly Trump reversed the federal government’s course on permitting the pipeline itself, the thought was he’d be sending federal law enforcement support to the state as well.

That doesn’t appear to be the case.

